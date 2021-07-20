2 of 3 charges dropped in oil field fraud case

Authorities have dropped two of three felony charges against a Killdeer man accused of defrauding an oil field company he worked for of more than $5 million.

Shawn Kluver still faces a charge of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, but a Southwest District Court judge has dropped two counts of theft after a prosecutor sought to dismiss those charges. A trial is scheduled for August, and the dispute is the subject of several lawsuits.

The charges are related to Kluver’s relationship with Environmental Driven Solutions. He became part-owner of the Killdeer-based oil field service provider in 2015, later giving up his ownership rights but staying on as an employee, according to an affidavit signed by North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Matthew Hiatt.

The document says Kluver used several bank accounts to “steal and defraud” the business and that he sold oil through the company while “profiting on the sales” by using the account of a separate company he had established.

