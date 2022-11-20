2 men die in Fargo shooting

Fargo police are investigating a weekend shooting in which two men died.
Police responded to a report of shots fired about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in an apartment house near the North Dakota State University campus.
Officers found dead at the scene Jaquan Gatewood, 28, and Kierre Davies, 27. Both Fargo residents had gunshot wounds. The men knew one another, according to police.
Authorities are continuing to investigate while they await autopsy results. Police have not said if they are looking for a shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.