 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 convicted in reservation drug enterprise

  • 0
SAVAGE-Midwest Map (copy)

Twenty-six people were indicted in an anti-drug effort called Operation Blue Prairie, which targeted the movement of oxycodone pills from the Detroit area to North Dakota.

 PROVIDED

Two Detroit men have been convicted of leading a drug trafficking organization that targeted three American Indian reservations in North Dakota.

Brothers Baquan Sledge and Darius Sledge were found guilty after a 12-day trial in U.S. District Court in Fargo, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl. Both men were convicted of continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy and drug counts.

This case is part of “Operation Blue Prairie,” an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation into the multistate trafficking of oxycodone.

Authorities have said the enterprise headed by the Sledge brothers was responsible for bringing tens of thousands of oxycodone pills to three reservations in the state since 2015 -- Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Goat makes world record of having longest ears, owner says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News