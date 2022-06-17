2 convicted in reservation drug enterprise

Two Detroit men have been convicted of leading a drug trafficking organization that targeted three American Indian reservations in North Dakota.

Brothers Baquan Sledge and Darius Sledge were found guilty after a 12-day trial in U.S. District Court in Fargo, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl. Both men were convicted of continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy and drug counts.

This case is part of “Operation Blue Prairie,” an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation into the multistate trafficking of oxycodone.

Authorities have said the enterprise headed by the Sledge brothers was responsible for bringing tens of thousands of oxycodone pills to three reservations in the state since 2015 -- Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold.

