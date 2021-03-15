1 teen dead, 1 in custody after Dickinson shooting

A Dickinson teenager has been arrested in the death of another teen who police say died of a gunshot wound suffered at a residence in the city over the weekend.

Officers responded to a Dickinson hospital about 1 a.m. Saturday after friends dropped off the 15-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to his torso. Life-saving measures failed, and the boy died in the emergency room.

Authorities served a search warrant for the residence and gathered evidence. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and taken to the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.

The two boys knew one another, according to police. Neither of their names were released due to their ages.

