Crews still working to contain national park fire

A thick black line stretched out from Battleship Butte, which is the anchoring point for the back-burning, and ran along the road through the park. Ross said there are concerns about the fire spreading south of the road. That land has plenty of fuel for the fire to burn, including cottonwood trees. Fire crews also will be back-burning along the highway to make sure there's no fuel for the fire there.

The park area has many campsites and buildings, ranging from the visitor center to employee housing to bison handling facilities. There also are historic structures such as picnic pavilions built by the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps, and some private homes on the north end of the fire.

All of the structures are intact, but crews are still working to keep them safe, Ross said. Almost 6 miles of fence burned; temporary fencing was being installed Wednesday to keep bison in the park.

Incident Commander Jay Mickey said about 85 people are responding to the fire and that recent high wind and extreme drought have made suppressing the fire challenging. He estimated that the blaze could be contained by the weekend but said the timeline can change depending on conditions at the park.