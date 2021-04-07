Crews still working to contain national park fire

WATFORD CITY -- Just inside the entrance to the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, two bison were keeping an eye on some of the people working to contain a sprawling wildfire that ignited over the weekend.
The animals were lying in the grass across from stacks of blue and orange Gatorade set aside for those responding to the fire Wednesday, and park staff were monitoring them while describing their efforts to control the flames.
The 5,000-acre Horse Pasture Fire was 50% controlled Wednesday. Lighter winds have helped crews battling the blaze, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
The fire area covers 8 square miles. It's the first time that part of the park has burned in 100 years, Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said. The north sides of the buttes that make up the landscape have developed thick growths of juniper, which is highly flammable. As Ross drove along U.S. Highway 85 Wednesday afternoon, flames on a juniper-covered hillside began to flare.
Swaths of land were covered in black and white ash that came from the fire itself or from back-burning efforts by crews trying to establish a perimeter to contain the fire. Back-burning involves eliminating vegetation with controlled burns. Ross described the burned landscape as "shocking" but said the vegetation on the ground will come back fairly quickly.
A thick black line stretched out from Battleship Butte, which is the anchoring point for the back-burning, and ran along the road through the park. Ross said there are concerns about the fire spreading south of the road. That land has plenty of fuel for the fire to burn, including cottonwood trees. Fire crews also will be back-burning along the highway to make sure there's no fuel for the fire there.
The park area has many campsites and buildings, ranging from the visitor center to employee housing to bison handling facilities. There also are historic structures such as picnic pavilions built by the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps, and some private homes on the north end of the fire.
All of the structures are intact, but crews are still working to keep them safe, Ross said. Almost 6 miles of fence burned; temporary fencing was being installed Wednesday to keep bison in the park.
Incident Commander Jay Mickey said about 85 people are responding to the fire and that recent high wind and extreme drought have made suppressing the fire challenging. He estimated that the blaze could be contained by the weekend but said the timeline can change depending on conditions at the park.
"Down in the Badlands, there's parts of this that you just can't see right now, and fire peeking around could burn juniper two months from now if it doesn't rain," Mickey said.
The park, which remains closed, likely will not limit back country use because of the fire when it reopens, though people may avoid the areas that burned, according to Ross.
"This is a great place to see the lesson of fire on the landscape," she said. "A fifth of the park might be in this perimeter. There are four more fifths of the park left to enjoy."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though authorities think it likely was caused by a person. No injuries to people or animals have been reported. People from numerous local, state and federal agencies have helped in the firefighting effort -- some of them coming from around the country. Two U.S. Forest Service air tankers also were brought in from South Dakota that drop fire retardant.
No areas of North Dakota were in a red flag warning on Wednesday, though the National Weather Service said "near-critical" fire weather conditions existed in much of the central portion of the state. The forecast continued to call for little chance of significant precipitation through the weekend.
Closures remain
The North Unit is south of Watford City in McKenzie County. It encompasses a rugged and scenic stretch of the Badlands, and the fire is burning in rugged terrain.
The area is shut down and numerous other closures remain in effect in the region, including the CCC Campground, the Maah Daah Hey Trail from that campground south to National Forest System Road 823, the Long X and Sunset Trail, Summit Campground and the Summit Overlook.
In the park's South Unit area, where a fire burned about 3 ½ square miles last week and briefly threatened the tourist town of Medora, closures impact the Buffalo Gap Trail from Interstate 94 southeast to its intersection with the Maah Daah Hey Trail, and the Maah Daah Hey from the National Park boundary south to Sully Creek State Park.
Complete details and a map of the closures can be found on the U.S. Forest Service-Dakota Prairie Grasslands Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/DakotaPrairieGrasslands. The U.S. Forest Service also has banned shooting, smoking and fires on National Forest System land within many western North Dakota counties.
