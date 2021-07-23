Crews respond to fire at McKenzie County oil well site

The U.S. Forest Service is monitoring an active fire on an oil well site just south of Lake Sakakawea in McKenzie County.

No injuries had been reported, according to a news release from the Dakota Prairie Grasslands office. The fire was contained to the well pad and no surface grassland or groundwater resources were affected Friday evening, the agency said. Response teams are working to manage the incident.

An area and road closure has been put in place near the fire until further notice. Local residents and grassland visitors are asked to avoid the area. Emergency responders are exempt from the closure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Forest Service is working with the oil permit holder to ensure a suppression plan is in place in the event that the incident triggers a wildland fire.

