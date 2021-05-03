Crews getting a handle on 2 large wildfires in western North Dakota

Crews appear close to winning the battle against two large wildfires in western North Dakota.

The 4,600-acre Roosevelt Creek Fire in the Little Missouri National Grassland was 70% contained on Monday, and "I think we're feeling pretty good about where we're at, at this point," said Misty Hays, district ranger for the grassland's Medora Ranger District.

A fire on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation had grown to 9,800 acres but was 75% contained Monday, and "We're hoping to be close to 95% containment by the end of today," said Marle Baker, fire management officer for the Three Affiliated Tribes and chief of the Mandaree Volunteer Fire Department.

Both fires are in remote, rugged terrain. Together they have scorched 22 ½ square miles, an area that's greater than the size of Minot.

The grassland fire started Wednesday about 6 miles north of the Wannagan Campground, north of the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. It threatened multiple structures as well as oil and gas infrastructure, but no structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported, according to Hays.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Yesterday we did get a little bit of moisture, and it was cooler yesterday -- that has improved conditions a fair amount," she said.