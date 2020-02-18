Crew to assess slumped roadway at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

An engineering study will begin later this week on a slumped section of roadway in Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit near Medora.

The section of roadway on the park's 28-mile scenic loop drive slumped in mid-May 2019 due to erosion from water underneath the road. The slump led park officials to close 6 miles of the loop road.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced on Tuesday that an engineering firm contracted through the U.S. Department of Transportation will arrive around Thursday for the "geotechnical assessment" of the roadway. The study will include soil samples, groundwater monitoring and ground movement measuring.

It's unclear what repairs could ultimately cost. Hoeven's office said he is pushing for a timely completion of the study so construction can begin this summer to open the full loop by the end of the year.

Hoeven, U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Gov. Doug Burgum hosted U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in Bismarck and Medora on Oct. 3, when Bernhardt visited the site of the slumped roadway and potential sites for the proposed Theodore Roosevelt presidential library in the Medora area.

Hoeven and Cramer are co-sponsors of the Restore Our Parks Act, which would use revenue from energy development on federal lands to reduce deferred maintenance of National Park Service facilities, which mainly involves road repairs.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

