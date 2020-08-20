Crash shuts down US 85 near Long X Bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Highway 85 was shut down at the Long X Bridge south of Watford City for several hours Thursday due to a crash involving an SUV and three semitrailers.

A semi pulling a loaded gravel trailer rear-ended the SUV near a construction zone where crews are working on a bridge addition, the Highway Patrol reported. The semi then collided with two others.

The Louisiana woman driving the SUV was flown to a Minot hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said. The Florida man driving the rear-ending semi was taken to a Watford City hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. The highway reopened midafternoon.

