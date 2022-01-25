 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash on icy highway north of Bismarck kills Garrison man

A pickup truck rollover 9 miles north of Bismarck on an icy U.S. Highway 83 killed a Garrison man.

The 27-year-old man was a passenger in the truck, which was driven by a 61-year-old Garrison man. The driver lost control, and the pickup went into the median and rolled shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol reported.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a Bismarck hospital with what the patrol said are injuries that are not life-threatening. The names of the two men were not immediately released.

