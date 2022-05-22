 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash near Drayton kills 1, injures 1

A head-on crash in Pembina County killed a Drayton man and injured a Williston man.

A westbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Gregory Emanuelson, of Drayton, crossed into the eastbound lane of state Highway 66 about 2 miles west of Drayton around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Emanuelson died when his vehicle struck a Jeep driven by 24-year-old Gregory Hoppe Jr., of Williston, the Highway Patrol reported.

Hoppe was taken to a Grand Forks hospital with injuries the Patrol said are serious but not life-threatening.

