Cramer, Hoeven vote to acquit Trump

North Dakota’s two U.S. senators voted to acquit President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.
Republicans Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven said the House allegations didn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense and that it’s time to get on with addressing the nation’s needs.
“Our Founding Fathers believed that impeachment should not be used as a partisan weapon, and that the president serves at the will of the people,” Hoeven said in a statement. “With an election to be held in the coming months, I believe it should be up to the American people to decide who will lead the country.”
Cramer said in a speech on the Senate floor before the vote that the House was “quite frankly ridiculous” in bringing forth the articles of impeachment, which he called “an affront in fact to this institution and to our Constitution.” He also said he believes “Democrats have schemed to remove Donald Trump” since the day he was sworn into office.
“Their fixation on his removal was a conclusion in search of a justification, which they manufactured from a phone conversation between world leaders, leaked by one of the many career bureaucrats who seem to have forgotten that they work for the elected leaders in this country, not the other way around,” Cramer said.
He also said that “a vote to begin an impeachment inquiry that has only partisan support and bipartisan opposition is not what the Founders had in mind.” He later added that it should not happen ”to the president of any political party.”
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who earlier voted against the articles of impeachment in the House, issued a statement following the Senate vote saying “The Senate did the right thing in voting to acquit, but the Democrats’ partisan impeachment will have lasting consequences for our Republic. They trampled minority rights and irreversibly lowered the constitutional standard for impeachment simply because they don’t like the president.”
North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party issued a statement saying the Senate failed to hold a fair impeachment trial.
“The United States only works when the branches of government act as proper checks and balances against each other,” party spokesman Alex Rohr said. “The Senate has entirely failed its duty to check the president. Senator John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer voted no today without hearing witness testimony. They abandoned their oaths of impartiality and failed North Dakota.”