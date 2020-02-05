Cramer, Hoeven vote to acquit Trump

North Dakota’s two U.S. senators voted to acquit President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

Republicans Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven said the House allegations didn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense and that it’s time to get on with addressing the nation’s needs.

“Our Founding Fathers believed that impeachment should not be used as a partisan weapon, and that the president serves at the will of the people,” Hoeven said in a statement. “With an election to be held in the coming months, I believe it should be up to the American people to decide who will lead the country.”

Cramer said in a speech on the Senate floor before the vote that the House was “quite frankly ridiculous” in bringing forth the articles of impeachment, which he called “an affront in fact to this institution and to our Constitution.” He also said he believes “Democrats have schemed to remove Donald Trump” since the day he was sworn into office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}