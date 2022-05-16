Crackdown on distracted driving nets 425 citations

A monthlong law enforcement crackdown on distracted driving in North Dakota resulted in 425 citations.
Law enforcement agencies across the state worked overtime in April for the nationwide "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." campaign.
Of the 425 citations attributed to the additional patrols, 151 were for distracted driving and 83 were for speeding. There were four drug-related arrests and three DUI arrests, according to the state Transportation Department.
North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries. More information is at https://visionzero.nd.gov/.