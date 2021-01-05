COVID-19 victim excelled as nurse, grandmother, hostess

Greta Rasmussen will be remembered as the type of person you wanted around in many situations.

If you were her grandchild, she was the grandmother who would entertain you, feed you snacks, spoil you.

If you came for supper, she was the hostess who invited extra guests and prepared more food than you could imagine.

If you were a child about to go into surgery, she was the nurse who would sing to you.

If you were her husband or children, she cared for you and about you and calmly settled differences.

Greta beat breast cancer a couple of years ago, had some minor back issues and high blood pressure. Still, she was in pretty good health before she became ill with COVID-19.

She was exposed to the virus by an Oct. 19 visitor. She started feeling symptoms a few days later and entered the hospital on Nov. 1. Her condition deteriorated, and she was put on a ventilator on Nov. 6, the same day she was flown to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She began improving Nov. 21, her 69th birthday, and doctors removed the breathing tube a week later.

“She did OK. The doctor said it was survivable,” her daughter Krystal Shoch said. “But that evening she started to decline.”