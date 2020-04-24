You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rise to 748; Cass County sees another big jump
North Dakota's most populous county has seen another big jump in COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

Twenty-eight of the 39 new coronavirus disease cases confirmed by testing Thursday were in Cass County, home to Fargo, raising the county's total to 318, most in the state.

Grand Forks County, where there was an outbreak last week at the LM Wind Power plant in the city of Grand Forks, has another eight cases, bringing its total to 170, second in the state.

Burleigh, Walsh and Williams county each have an additional case. Burleigh's total is now 68, ranking it third. Neighboring Morton County has 23 confirmed cases.

Statewide cases total 748, with 285 recoveries and 15 deaths. Sixty-seven people have been hospitalized; 17 remain so, down one from the previous day.

Coronavirus in North Dakota

State and private labs have tested 17,449 people for COVID-19, with 16,701 being negative. There were 1,119 tests on Thursday. The state's goal is to expand to 1,800 tests per day by the end of the month and up to 3,000 tests per day in May.

Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.

Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.

More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

