Court upholds ruling dismissing suit that could have led to more roads in Badlands

A panel of federal appellate judges has upheld a ruling dismissing a lawsuit brought by the state of North Dakota and several western counties that could have resulted in new roads built through parts of the Badlands.

Conservationists welcomed the decision, saying it protects some of the most pristine parts of the Badlands from traffic and, potentially, oil development.

Badlands Conservation Alliance President Connie Triplett said she was “quite delighted” by the ruling.

“I think it’s a really serious win for the Badlands, for the long-term integrity of those areas that are still roadless and considered suitable for wilderness,” she said.

Three judges from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the state’s and counties’ claim is barred by a 12-year statute of limitations that passed years ago. Their ruling upholds an earlier decision by U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland, who dismissed the matter in 2017.

The case began a decade ago when Billings, Golden Valley, McKenzie and Slope counties sued the federal government. The state followed with a suit of its own later in 2012, and the court consolidated the two cases. Together, the cases sought to claim rights to section lines in the Little Missouri National Grassland, which comprises much of the Badlands, and other areas that collectively make up the Dakota Prairie Grasslands.

The federal government argued in court documents that the state’s and counties’ “unprecedented claim would establish public highways across thousands of miles of section lines that run through the Dakota Prairie Grasslands, national grasslands administered by the U.S. Forest Service.”

Section lines are grid lines used in land surveying and mapping, and they are generally spaced 1 mile apart, according to the ruling. The federal government argued the state and counties claimed more than 4,500 miles of right-of-way easements affecting more than 27,000 acres of public lands managed by the Forest Service.

The question at the center of the case was whether the Forest Service gave notice to the state and counties that it believed it had the power to restrict access to the section lines within the grasslands. The circuit judges said the agency gave sufficient notice by publishing a series of travel plans and public notices in the 1970s and 1980s restricting motor vehicle access within parts of the grasslands. The Forest Service also “erected signs, distributed travel maps, and planned patrols to implement its plan,” the ruling says.

“Thus, we conclude the statute of limitations as to North Dakota’s quiet title action began to accrue more than 12 years before it brought this suit, and its claim is time-barred,” the ruling states.

North Dakota had argued that its claim is not barred by the statute of limitations, saying that Hovland’s decision disregarded federal laws requiring the Forest Service to recognize certain rights and that the travel plans and public notices were insufficient. The state said section lines are considered public roads and cited a 1866 federal law granting rights of way for the construction of highways over public lands. The Dakota Territory accepted that offer, and the provision became a state law when North Dakota entered the union in 1889.

The state or counties could appeal last week’s ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. Liz Brocker, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office, said, "We are considering the ruling." Danielle Bettencourt, an attorney representing the four counties involved in the case, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

The Forest Service also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The circuit judges who heard the appeal are Steven Colloton, Bobby Shepherd and Jane Kelly, who authored the opinion issued last week.

The Badlands Conservation Alliance was not a party in the lawsuit, but its members have followed the case closely, and the group filed a brief supporting the federal government’s position.

Triplett said that if the ruling went the other way and more of the Badlands were opened to roads, those areas could lose their designation as “suitable for wilderness” and, one day, see oil development. Much of the Little Missouri National Grassland has already been leased by oil companies, she said.

“There’s no particular reason every last acre has to be drilled,” she said.

