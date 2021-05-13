Court denies procedural request from DAPL amid wait on potential shutdown order

A panel of federal appeals judges has denied a procedural request by the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to formally close out the court's involvement in the case.

The judges, David Tatel, Patricia Millett and David Sentelle of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, issued the ruling Thursday in a one-sentence order that did not include their reasons behind the decision.

Dakota Access had made the request while indicating that it will appeal the D.C. Circuit's recent decision affirming the need for more environmental review to the U.S. Supreme Court. Ordering a "stay of the mandate" would have preserved the status quo by allowing the D.C. Circuit to retain jurisdiction if a lower court judge orders the pipeline to shut down, according to Dakota Access.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe opposed Dakota Access's request. The tribe argued the pipeline company could still file an emergency appeal with the D.C. Circuit in the event of a shutdown order.

A ruling on a potential pipeline shutdown could come any day from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. He ordered the pipeline to stop operating last year while the environmental review is underway. That review will determine whether the pipeline is reissued a permit for its Missouri River crossing just upstream of the Standing Rock Reservation.