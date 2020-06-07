County officials learn from mail-only voting in primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

County, state and party officials across North Dakota are monitoring the June 9 primary election process with at least a partial eye to the November general election.

The primary could be a good test of how to run a statewide election with mail-only balloting, with lessons learned on smoothing and clarifying the process. While several auditors said they’re expecting business as usual in November, the primary experience could cause more people to vote by mail then because of its convenience, they said.

“I would hope the secretary of state has learned something about the voter lists they’re using for sending out ballot applications,” said Kylie Oversen, who chairs the state Democratic-NPL Party. There have been occasional problems, she said, with ballot applications sent to people who have moved from the state or who are deceased.

Applications also have gone out to some noncitizens, who could get into serious trouble if they fill out and return the applications.

“You get this official letter, and it looks like something the government wants you to do,” Oversen said. “But that could put them in legal trouble. They could be deported for that.”