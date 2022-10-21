Country music sister act Tigirily tweaks name

Two sisters from Hazen who perform as the country music duo Tigirlily are altering the name of their nearly 10-year-old act.

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh announced on Thursday that their duo's name will be "Tigirlily Gold."

"I know y’all may have some questions, so before we get too far, we are adding onto our name because there are so many different brands/artists with a similar name, so we wanted to make sure as we grow, people are able to find our music without any confusion," the sisters said in a Facebook post.

Their post notes the word "gold" means to them "home, sunrises, sunsets, wheat fields, the Badlands, gravel roads, staying true to yourself" and other connotations.

"It’ll take some time getting used to, so y’all can still call us Tigirlily if you want, we are just changing the official name … but EVERYTHING else will be exactly the same," the sisters said.

They have been performing as Tigirlily since 2013, and moved to Nashville in 2017.

They announced their first label EP last year, through Monument Records. Their song "Somebody Does" was a No. 1 hit on iTunes in February 2021.