Corroded pipe causes oil field spill in Bowman County

A corroded pipeline led to a spill of "source water" in a Bowman County creek on Monday, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

About 3,000 barrels or 126,000 gallons of the fluid spilled into Kid Creek, according to an estimate by pipeline operator Denbury Onshore.

Source water is saltier than fresh water but not as salty as what's known as "brine" or "produced water," which is a byproduct of oil drilling. Source water is pumped up to the earth's surface from shallow rock formations and injected back down into deeper formations to try to push more crude into old oil wells as part of a process known as enhanced oil recovery.

The fluid is not likely to hurt fish, though it could harm smaller invertebrates, said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager for Environmental Quality.

The spill occurred about 9 miles south of Marmarth. Water from the creek eventually makes its way into the Little Missouri River. Environmental Quality staff are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, according to the state.

Denbury indicated in a report it filed with the state that it would repair or replace the bad section of pipe and test it before operating the line again.

