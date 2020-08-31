Corps weighs Dakota Access easement options, plans to begin environmental review process

While the Corps begins the EIS and considers its easement options, it’s also fighting both those steps before a higher court.

In separate court filings last week, both the Corps and Energy Transfer asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to reverse Boasberg’s rulings requiring an EIS and revoking the easement during the review process.

After “extensive oil spill modeling,” the Corps “found that the risk of an oil spill is low and that its effects would be limited” because the pipeline was built with many safety features and is buried 92 feet below the Missouri River. Its actions do not require the preparation of a more thorough EIS, the agency said.

The Corps also said its actions should not have been considered “highly controversial” simply because of “consistent and strenuous opposition” by the tribes.

“This was the error: the law requires the court to review the Corps’ reasoned analysis, not merely whether opposition exists,” the agency said.

The tribes are expected to file a response with the court in mid-September.