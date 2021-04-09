Corps stalls on Dakota Access shutdown decision; matter likely falls to judge

Whether the Dakota Access Pipeline can keep operating during a lengthy environmental review remains an open question following a court hearing Friday, in which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it was in a "continuous process of evaluating" the situation.

The Corps was expected to say whether it would force the pipeline to stop pumping oil temporarily, but that decision will likely now fall to a federal judge overseeing the pipeline litigation.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg said he was "surprised" by the announcement from the Corps, adding that he "would have thought there would be a decision one way or another at this point." He had granted the agency more time to brief incoming Biden administration officials on the matter ahead of Friday's court hearing.

Jan Hasselman, an attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe whose reservation lies just downstream of the pipeline's Missouri River crossing, said the tribe is "deeply disappointed."

"The decision today is to continue to let it operate, which is the same decision as the previous administration," he said. "The pipeline is going to keep operating, exposing the tribe and its members to the risk of a disaster while the Army Corps studies what those risks are."