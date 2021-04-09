Corps stalls on Dakota Access shutdown decision; matter likely falls to judge

Whether the Dakota Access Pipeline can keep operating during a lengthy environmental review remains an open question following a court hearing Friday, in which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it was in a "continuous process of evaluating" the situation.
The Corps was expected to say whether it would force the pipeline to stop pumping oil temporarily, but that decision will likely now fall to a federal judge overseeing the pipeline litigation.
U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg said he was "surprised" by the announcement from the Corps, adding that he "would have thought there would be a decision one way or another at this point." He had granted the agency more time to brief incoming Biden administration officials on the matter ahead of Friday's court hearing.
Jan Hasselman, an attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe whose reservation lies just downstream of the pipeline's Missouri River crossing, said the tribe is "deeply disappointed."
"The decision today is to continue to let it operate, which is the same decision as the previous administration," he said. "The pipeline is going to keep operating, exposing the tribe and its members to the risk of a disaster while the Army Corps studies what those risks are."
The Corps has been weighing whether to shut down the pipeline for eight months, ever since a federal appeals court upheld part of a ruling revoking the easement for the pipeline's river crossing. Boasberg rescinded the permit last summer while the Corps conducts a court-ordered study known as an Environmental Impact Statement. The review began last September and is expected to take until March 2022, an attorney for the Corps said Friday.
When Boasberg canceled the permit, he ordered the pipeline to shut down as well. The appeals court overturned that part of his ruling, however, saying he "did not make the findings necessary" to justify such a move. The court indicated the Corps should make a decision as to whether to shut down the pipeline. The line is considered an "encroachment" on federal property managed by the Corps.
The legal tug-of-war over the pipeline has had many in North Dakota on edge, particularly this year as Joe Biden assumed the presidency and began to crack down on fossil fuels through various orders in an effort to combat climate change. North Dakota's oil industry and numerous state officials fear a potential shutdown would cause significant disruption in the Bakken, shifting more oil onto trains, costing the industry jobs and causing oil from the state to become less competitive with other shale plays such as the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe hoped the new administration would shut down Dakota Access, as Biden canceled the permit for the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline his first day in office. Tribal members are concerned about a potential oil spill. Pipeline operator Energy Transfer maintains the line is safe. The tribe's lawsuit over the pipeline has been active for five years.
The past two presidents both have stepped into the Dakota Access dispute. During the pipeline's construction in late 2016, the Obama administration said it would not approve the line's easement, and it planned to launch a thorough environmental review of the pipeline. Less than two months later, President Donald Trump assumed office and immediately signed a series of memos aimed at speeding up the permitting process for the project.
The pipeline has been in operation for four years and pumps as much as half of North Dakota's daily oil output to market. It can transport up to 570,000 barrels per day of Bakken crude from western North Dakota to Illinois.
Work began last fall to nearly double the pipeline's capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day. Part of the expansion involves adding new pump stations to boost the line's horsepower, including at a site west of Linton in Emmons County. Corps officials have indicated they will consider the expansion plans as they conduct the Environmental Impact Statement.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
