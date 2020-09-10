Corps of Engineers formally launches Dakota Access Pipeline study

Boasberg in July revoked the easement that allows for the river crossing and ordered the pipeline turned off and emptied of oil until its environmental soundness was proven. Appellate judges later overturned the shutdown order but declined a Corps request to put the EIS order on hold pending an appeal, saying government attorneys "failed to make a strong showing of likely success on their claims that the district court erred in directing the Corps to prepare an environmental impact statement."

The dispute over Boasberg’s rulings requiring an EIS and revoking the easement during the review process continues to play out in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Meanwhile, the Corps is evaluating whether to continue allowing Dakota Access to move oil, since the pipeline is now considered an "encroachment" on federal property due to is invalidated permit. The agency has indicated it might make a decision within two months, or it could decline to act. It’s seeking input from other federal agencies, including the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Department of Energy.