Corps of Engineers formally launches Dakota Access Pipeline study

Federal officials on Thursday formally launched what promises to be a lengthy environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline, amid a longstanding court battle that became increasingly complex this summer.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a notice in the Federal Register that it is preparing a court-ordered environmental impact statement on the pipeline that American Indian tribes and environmentalists have resisted for years. The public has until Oct. 26 to provide input on the scope of the review, which is expected to take at least 13 months.
Virtual public meetings are scheduled Oct. 15 and 16, from 6-9 p.m. Central. There will be no in-person public meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic. More information is at https://go.usa.gov/xG2Pt.
"The Corps will use the comments received to assist in identifying the significant issues which should be addressed in the EIS," the notice states.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who is overseeing a federal lawsuit over the pipeline filed by American Indian tribes four years ago, in March ordered the study. The Washington, D.C., judge ruled that a previous, less-extensive environmental analysis by the Corps left lingering questions. Sioux tribes in the Dakotas fear a pipeline spill into the Missouri River at the crossing just north of the Standing Rock Reservation would threaten water supplies. The Corps and pipeline developer Energy Transfer maintain the pipeline is safe and the chance of a spill remote.
Boasberg in July revoked the easement that allows for the river crossing and ordered the pipeline turned off and emptied of oil until its environmental soundness was proven. Appellate judges later overturned the shutdown order but declined a Corps request to put the EIS order on hold pending an appeal, saying government attorneys "failed to make a strong showing of likely success on their claims that the district court erred in directing the Corps to prepare an environmental impact statement."
The dispute over Boasberg’s rulings requiring an EIS and revoking the easement during the review process continues to play out in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Meanwhile, the Corps is evaluating whether to continue allowing Dakota Access to move oil, since the pipeline is now considered an "encroachment" on federal property due to is invalidated permit. The agency has indicated it might make a decision within two months, or it could decline to act. It’s seeking input from other federal agencies, including the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Department of Energy.
Tribal attorneys in a Tuesday filing in U.S. District Court said they believe "the inevitable choice is that the Corps will take no action to shut down the pipeline," and they asked Boasberg to issue an "injunction on continued pipeline operations." An injunction is a court order prohibiting something.
Justice Department attorney Matthew Marinelli, who represents the Corps, responded that Boasberg should allow the appeals court and Corps administrative processes to play out, saying "additional litigation in this Court is unnecessary and inappropriate at this time."
Boasberg didn't immediately rule.
The tribes face a deadline next week in the appeals court to respond to the contention of the Corps and Energy Transfer that Boasberg’s rulings requiring an EIS and revoking the easement should be overturned.
The $3.8 billion pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil to a shipping point in Illinois for three years. Before the coronavirus pandemic-related downturn in the oil industry, it was carrying as much as 570,000 barrels of oil out of the Bakken every day.
