The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has tentatively recommended a plan for making changes to the Garrison Dam spillway to reduce what it says are unacceptable safety risks.

A spillway provides a controlled release of water downstream from a dam reservoir when it is at capacity.

The Garrison Dam spillway on the Missouri River roughly 70 miles north of Bismarck was opened for the first time in June 2011 after a heavy rainfall in the Missouri and Yellowstone river basins combined with slower-than-normal mountain snowpack melt and filled Lake Sakakawea behind the dam.

The spillway enabled the Corps to manage the flood, but at least two manhole covers in the spillway chute came loose during its use.

The spillway was only discharging water at about 61,000 cubic feet per second when the manhole covers came loose, way below the original spillway design discharge of 827,000 cfs. The Corps determined that the spillway could need to pass up to 1.15 million cfs in order to prevent overtopping during a big flood.

If manhole covers were to come loose again when water passes over them, there is a small chance it could set off a sequence of events causing the spillway to fail and a significant amount of water held back in Lake Sakakawea to barrel downstream.

The life loss, economic, and environmental consequences of a dam failure would be catastrophic, impacting 11 states and approximately 2,000 river miles, according to a study by the Corps.

Economic damages likely would exceed $100 billion due to a dam embankment breach and could range from approximately $10 billion to $100 billion due to a spillway breach, depending on how many dam gates are broken.

The Corps laid out several alternatives for addressing the matter.

The preferred alternative, alternative 12, will construct a new chute with carbon-reinforced concrete and roller-compacted concrete. The new chute will have no manholes and a new drainage system. The walls of the chute will be raised and armored. Beams will be constructed between piers to reduce load on spillway gates, and mechanisms that open the gates will be modified.

Alternative 12 was recommended due to being the most effective option for the price of construction. Total project costs are estimated at $881 million. The project will be 100% federally funded, according to Corps Project Manager Jeff Greenwald.

Other alternatives were deemed not as efficient. They ranged in price between $694 million and $6.2 billion.

A public comment period closed in late February. The Corps will finalize plans later this spring. Preconstruction engineering and design will follow after the recommendation is approved, likely later this year.

There will be five years of engineering and design before construction begins, according to Greenwald.