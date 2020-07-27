Coronavirus concerns prompt Hess to delay projects at Tioga Gas Plant

“We have been closely monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and believe the rising number of cases in the U.S. posed a risk to the project given the number of out-of-state workers that would have been needed to complete the planned maintenance,” Young said Monday. “The safety of our workforce and the communities where we operate is our top priority.”

Hess is delaying the maintenance and tie-in until 2021.

It’s unclear how many workers have contracted the virus. Young said one of Hess’s employees tested positive and has since recovered. At least some of the contractors who tested positive worked for Texas-based Ohmstede Industrial Services, which did not respond to a question Monday about how many of its workers were affected. State and local public health agencies have also not released a number.

The president of the Tioga City Commission, Drake McClelland, characterized the outbreak as small and contained.

“I was happy that they were thinking about the people instead of getting the job done,” he said.