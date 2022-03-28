Cooler weather, chance of snow in forecast; little accumulation expected in Bismarck-Mandan

Spring sunshine and warmth will give way to wintry weather in North Dakota this week, with a chance for light snow in Bismarck-Mandan.

Early week temperatures in the 50s in the metro area will cool to the 30s by midweek as a West Coast storm system moves into the Plains on Tuesday and the jet stream drops southward, allowing chilly air to sweep in from the north, according to AccuWeather.

"This storm will spread a late taste of winter from the Rockies through the Upper Midwest," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.

The cold front also will bring chances for rain and snow in the eastern half of North Dakota.

"The best chances for accumulating snow will be Tuesday night in the central and east," the National Weather Service said. "Gusty winds and falling snow may cause reduced visibility, and even light snow accumulations may cause slippery roads."

The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for a 50% chance of rain during the day Tuesday, a chance of rain and snow in the evening, and a chance of snow after midnight.

There's a greater chance for light accumulating snow in eastern North Dakota. The brunt of the storm system is expected even farther east, including in northern Minnesota, which could see up to a foot of snow, AccuWeather reported.

High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan are expected to return to the 50s for the weekend. That's about normal for the area in early April.

