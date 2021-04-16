 Skip to main content
Cool weather to linger in North Dakota; chance of rain and snow on Sunday
Cool weather that has blanketed North Dakota this week isn't going away anytime soon, and there's a potential for wintry conditions the latter part of the weekend.

Overnight lows in the Bismarck-Mandan area into the middle of next week are forecast to be mostly in the 20s, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime highs are expected to be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday but only in the 30s and 40s early next week as a cold front with arctic air surges south, according to AccuWeather.

"Various plants will still be vulnerable to this extreme chill, and some residents of the Plains and Midwest may feel the need to turn their heat back on overnight," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm said.

The chilly weekend is a result of the jet stream dipping way to the south. There's a chance for light rain or snow on Sunday -- a 40% chance for Bismarck-Mandan.

"Saturday might be the best day to get outdoors, with relatively light winds, more sunshine and seasonable temperatures," the National Weather Service said.

