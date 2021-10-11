Contractor strikes pipeline, causes saltwater spill in Mountrail County

A contractor struck a pipeline in Mountrail County last week, causing a saltwater spill, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said Monday.

The agency did not know the name of the contractor. Goodnight Midstream owns the fiberglass line that was struck and reported the spill last Thursday after the incident occurred.

The company estimated 285 barrels or about 12,000 gallons of the fluid leaked and stayed in the pipeline trench at the site 7 miles northwest of New Town. The incident occurred when the contractor was installing a new pipeline.

Saltwater is also known as brine or produced water in the oil fields. It comes up along with oil and gas in wells, and it's typically transported by truck or pipeline to disposal sites.

Goodnight Midstream said in a report it filed with the state that it's cleaning up the site. It told the state it was immediately able to recover about 90% of the fluid.

A state inspector has visited the site, and Environmental Quality said it will continue to monitor cleanup.

