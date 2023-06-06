The federal government is providing $3.5 million to clean up contaminated sites in three areas of North Dakota including the western oil patch.

The funding from the 2021 federal infrastructure bill is through the Brownfields Cleanup Grants program. A brownfield is a property where use might be complicated by contamination.

Sites targeted in North Dakota include Fargo, the Dunseith area and McKenzie County.

“We look forward to seeing these projects bring new assets and business opportunities for those who live in these communities,” EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker said in a statement.

McKenzie County

McKenzie County will get $500,000 to conduct environmental assessments and develop cleanup plans for sites in the communities of Arnegard, Watford City and Alexander, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Priority sites include vacant properties such as the McKenzie County Hospital, gas stations, the county fairgrounds, a high school building and a commercial building, according to County Planning and Zoning Director Sandee Kimpel.

The goal is to redevelop the properties to enhance housing options and affordability, address the need for child care, and expand opportunities for parks, trails and recreation.

Contaminants at the former 30-acre McKenzie County Fairgrounds in Watford City include asbestos, lead-based paint, petroleum hydrocarbons, metals and volatile organic compounds. Cleanup and redevelopment of the site will give the community access to a trail system along Cherry Creek and greenspace amenities, promote walkability, and spur economic development through retail and restaurants, creating jobs and new housing, officials said.

The Fire Department and Emergency Management Services also might be moved to the site.

The former 17,484-square-foot McKenzie County Healthcare System Hospital in Watford City is in a residential neighborhood and has been vacant since 2018. Potential environmental concerns include asbestos, lead-based paint, cancer-causing chemical compounds and petroleum compounds associated with underground storage tanks. The building has potential use as a day care facility, officials said.

The former 12,630-square-foot, two-story school in Arnegard has been vacant since 2013. Contaminants of concern include asbestos and lead. The county’s vision for the historic building includes senior housing units, retail spaces and a new community center that can be rented for events. A community garden also is planned.

The 5,600-square-foot Doorman Overhead Building in Alexander was formerly used as a gas station, liquor store, truck repair shop, and overhead door company. Contaminants of concern include lead-based paint, petroleum hydrocarbons, metals and cancer-causing chemical compounds. The building could be used as commercial and retail space and moderate-income apartments.

Other grants

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is getting $1 million to clean up the main hospital on 14 acres of the former 600-acre San Haven tuberculosis sanatorium complex near Dunseith.

The then-San Haven State Hospital closed in 1987. The tribe bought it in 1992. It's contaminated with asbestos, lead and cancer-causing chemical compounds, and is severely vandalized and in poor condition. It will be demolished to make way for new development.

“San Haven is one of our most critical safety and environmental hazards," Tribal Chairman Jaime Azure said. "We look forward to cleaning this challenging property and reusing it as a heritage park in the near future.”

The project is to include new housing, and a recreational vehicle park and campground for tourists.

The Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority is getting $2 million to clean up the Lashkowitz High Rise property overlooking the Red River. The 22-story high-rise is vacant and contaminated with asbestos, heavy metals and other contaminants. The building demolition and property cleanup will make way for affordable housing.

“Remediating sites contaminated by hazardous substances and returning them to productive use is a win-win for our communities,” said U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “These Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants will help create new opportunities at currently unusable locations.”