Construction underway on soybean plant

Officials on Wednesday broke ground for a $400 million soybean processing plant near Casselton in eastern North Dakota.
North Dakota Soybean Processors is a joint venture between CGB Enterprises Inc. and Minnesota Soybean Processors. The plant is expected to process about 43 million bushels of soybeans in the first year and create up to 60 new jobs once fully operational in 2024.
The facility that will produce soybean oil and soybean meal is expected to draw soybeans from about a 60-mile radius around the plant.