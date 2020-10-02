Construction to start on Dakota Access Pipeline pump station in Emmons County

The Illinois Commerce Commission, which is a regulatory body similar to the PSC in North Dakota, has not made a final decision on the expansion there, where environmental groups have pushed back on the company’s plans. John Albers, an attorney representing several of the organizations, said a ruling could come in mid-October.

The start of construction in North Dakota arrives as U.S. District Judge James Boasberg weighs another request by Standing Rock and other tribes fighting the pipeline to halt its operations. The judge issued a ruling in July requiring the pipeline to shut down for the duration of a lengthy environmental review he ordered earlier in the year, but the shutdown was reversed by a higher court, which is now considering a broader appeal on the review.

The Standing Rock Sioux Reservation lies just south of the pipeline’s Missouri River crossing, and the tribe intervened in the expansion case before the PSC, raising concerns that pumping more oil through the line would heighten the risk of an oil spill. Energy Transfer maintained that its expansion plans would allow for oil to be transported safely and would not pose any greater risks.