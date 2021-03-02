Consensus Council takes over Restorative Justice

The Bismarck-based Consensus Council nonprofit has announced a partnership with the Restorative Justice program formerly administered by Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, which ceased operations in mid-January.

Consensus Council has hired former LSSND staff and is absorbing the existing North Dakota court system contract to facilitate statewide Restorative Justice referrals.

Restorative justice programming between juvenile offenders and victims focuses on improving relationships and restoring those harmed by an offense, rather than on punishing a child or removing a child from school.

“Consensus Council acknowledges the huge loss our state has experienced with the closure of Lutheran Social Services, yet we are honored to secure the legacy of this highly effective program,” Consensus Council Executive Director Ann Crews Melton said in a statement. “Restorative practices build consensus between community members as an alternative to punitive criminal justice measures, so this program finds a natural alignment with our vision of ‘every voice at one table pursuing good.’”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0