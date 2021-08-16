Concurrent season deer licenses available Wednesday

Deer hunters can buy additional, concurrent season deer licenses beginning at 8 a.m. Central time Wednesday by going to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.
There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase. They can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth under 14 at the end of the calendar year will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.
Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit to which the license is assigned.