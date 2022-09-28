 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Complaint alleges dehumanizing treatment of woman at Standing Rock Detention Center

  • 0
lissa yellow bird-chase

Lissa Yellow Bird-Chase

 PROVIDED

A complaint filed Wednesday in federal court accuses the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs of racial profiling and dehumanizing treatment of a White Shield woman while she was at the Standing Rock Detention Center in Fort Yates.

The complaint filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota on behalf of Lissa Yellow Bird-Chase seeks more than $2 million in damages. The BIA did not immediately respond to a Tribune request to comment on the complaint.

Yellow Bird-Chase is a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation who founded Sahnish Scouts, an organization that helps search for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

She was pulled over for speeding on Feb. 4, 2021, by a Corson County, South Dakota, sheriff’s deputy while she was driving a client she had rescued from sex trafficking to a rehabilitation center, the complaint says.

People are also reading…

A search of the vehicle turned up used needles in the client’s jacket, a baggie in the client’s shoe that had contained drugs, and a baggie of marijuana that Yellow Bird-Chase said she used for medical reasons, according to the complaint.

The women were taken to the Standing Rock Detention Center, where Yellow Bird-Chase was strip-searched with at least six officers present, including men. One officer grabbed her shirt and threatened to remove her clothes if she did not do so herself, the complaint alleges.

In a private room, an officer allegedly conducted a body cavity search and required her to get on her hands and knees and crawl. The complaint alleges he also made an inappropriate remark referring to her genitalia.

The complaint alleges she was held in filthy and crowded conditions and was not provided food for 16 to 18 hours, and denied her prescription medication. She was released from jail on Feb. 8 after charges were dismissed, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit claims the BIA kept $850 in cash that she had when arrested as well as nearly half of her prescription medication.

The complaint alleges assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and other violations.

“What happened to Lissa Yellow Bird-Chase is shameful and reprehensible,” said Stephanie Amiotte, ACLU of North Dakota legal director. “The emotional and physical distress these officers inflicted upon Lissa is severe, traumatizing and could only be born out of a fundamental disregard for her humanity and abuse of power by law enforcement officers. Our government should not treat people this way.”

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota AG condemns teen's death after alleged argument; no corroboration of political motive

North Dakota AG condemns teen's death after alleged argument; no corroboration of political motive

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is condemning the violent death of an 18-year-old allegedly struck by a man who said he drove his SUV into the victim after a political argument. According to a probably cause affidavit, Shannon Brandt told a 911 dispatcher that he struck Cayler Ellingson early Sunday in McHenry because the teenager was threatening him, and that the teen was part of a “Republican extremist group.” Investigators say they have been unable to corroborate Brandt's claims. He has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. Officials say a breath test Sunday showed Brandt's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit to drive.

North Dakota driver claims political argument preceded teen's death

North Dakota driver claims political argument preceded teen's death

Court documents say a driver charged with fatally striking an 18-year-old in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument. Cayler Ellingson was struck and killed following a street dance in McHenry early Sunday. The driver accused of striking Ellingson in an alley, 41-year-old Shannon Brandt, is charged in Foster County with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. A probable cause affidavit says Brandt told investigators he had been drinking alcohol before striking Ellingson and thought the teen was calling people to do him harm after they argued and that he felt threatened. Brandt was released from jail Tuesday after posting $50,000 bond.

Watch Now: Related Video

'I have decided not to cry': Guinea 2009 stadium massacre victims hope for justice as trial starts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News