Complaint alleges dehumanizing treatment of woman at Standing Rock Detention Center

A complaint filed Wednesday in federal court accuses the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs of racial profiling and dehumanizing treatment of a White Shield woman while she was at the Standing Rock Detention Center in Fort Yates.

The complaint filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota on behalf of Lissa Yellow Bird-Chase seeks more than $2 million in damages. The BIA did not immediately respond to a Tribune request to comment on the complaint.

Yellow Bird-Chase is a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation who founded Sahnish Scouts, an organization that helps search for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

She was pulled over for speeding on Feb. 4, 2021, by a Corson County, South Dakota, sheriff’s deputy while she was driving a client she had rescued from sex trafficking to a rehabilitation center, the complaint says.

A search of the vehicle turned up used needles in the client’s jacket, a baggie in the client’s shoe that had contained drugs, and a baggie of marijuana that Yellow Bird-Chase said she used for medical reasons, according to the complaint.

The women were taken to the Standing Rock Detention Center, where Yellow Bird-Chase was strip-searched with at least six officers present, including men. One officer grabbed her shirt and threatened to remove her clothes if she did not do so herself, the complaint alleges.

In a private room, an officer allegedly conducted a body cavity search and required her to get on her hands and knees and crawl. The complaint alleges he also made an inappropriate remark referring to her genitalia.

The complaint alleges she was held in filthy and crowded conditions and was not provided food for 16 to 18 hours, and denied her prescription medication. She was released from jail on Feb. 8 after charges were dismissed, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit claims the BIA kept $850 in cash that she had when arrested as well as nearly half of her prescription medication.

The complaint alleges assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and other violations.

“What happened to Lissa Yellow Bird-Chase is shameful and reprehensible,” said Stephanie Amiotte, ACLU of North Dakota legal director. “The emotional and physical distress these officers inflicted upon Lissa is severe, traumatizing and could only be born out of a fundamental disregard for her humanity and abuse of power by law enforcement officers. Our government should not treat people this way.”