Company seeking to build renewable diesel, jet fuel plant by Trenton

WILLISTON -- The Trenton area in western North Dakota could soon be home to a plant making renewable diesel and aviation fuel derived from agricultural feedstocks.
The Williams County Commission has approved a conditional use permit, requested by AIC Energy Corp., for a plant that would process 100 million gallons of renewable fuels per year using soybean and canola oil on an 87-acre parcel in Buford Township that is near Savage Service’s Trenton rail port, the Williston Herald reported.
The company’s application lists John F. Melk as the owner of AIC, and the Trenton plant’s name as SAFuels X Production Facility. AIC lists a Las Vegas, Nevada, address.
SAFuels X recently received a $221,000 grant from the North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission to assist in developing the biorefinery. The company also is working with North Dakota Farmers Union to source soybean oil for initial production at the plant. Canola is not yet approved for use as a renewable diesel fuel.
When the plant is operating in aviation fuel mode, the product would be blended barrel for barrel with mineral jet fuel. The resulting product would meet criteria for existing military jets without the aircraft needing changes. AIC plans to market this product to the U.S. Defense Department for sustainable jet fuel.
Buildings and preliminary civil site work would be completed this year, according to the company’s April 2021 conditional use permit application on file with Williams County. Work on process equipment and tanks would not occur until the project is reviewed and approved by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.
SAFuels X expects to employ 150 people per day during construction, with peak employment at 300. The application does not say how many would be employed long-term.
Incoming vegetable oil feedstocks and outgoing jet fuels would arrive and depart via Savage Services. When operating in aviation fuel mode, the company expects to need 70 rail cars per day to ship out its product. In diesel mode, it would use half that. At initial capacity, it would use 10 rail cars per day of incoming vegetable oil, or 273,000 gallons per day.
Heavy haul trucks should level out at four to seven per week, with the exception of initial construction and maintenance outages.
Planning and Zoning unanimously recommended approval of the project at its May 20 meeting with several conditions. Among them, at least 5% of the project must include a landscaped area, and a buffer strip at least 10 feet wide and 6 feet high should be installed along the southern and eastern property line.
The project also will need additional state and local permits.
North Dakota has one other renewable diesel plant, which began operating late last year. Marathon Petroleum Corp. converted its Dickinson oil refinery into a facility that produces renewable diesel.
Marathon is marketing its renewable diesel to California, which has adopted policies aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels. Renewable diesel can be used in place of petroleum diesel in vehicles.
(Tribune reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this report.)