Companies to test if syrupy, biodegradable substance boosts oil output

“We’re like the doctors and pharmacists of the oil fields,” Creedence President Kevin Black said.

The companies are planning to test the biosurfactant down a handful of horizontal wells in the Bakken and Three Forks formations of western North Dakota, targeting those that are several years old with declining production. They also will test it down older vertical wells in the oil fields of north-central North Dakota.

The timing of the project is important, given the collapse of the oil industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, Black said. Little drilling has occurred in the Bakken over the past year and even though prices have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, relatively few drilling rigs are operating in the state.

“We’re not going to totally replace that but we’re going to increase production a meaningful amount that allows operators to do more with less,” Black said.

The concept of trying to boost production from existing wells is not new, but in North Dakota that’s typically done by injecting substances such as water or carbon dioxide into older, depleted oil fields to squeeze out more crude.