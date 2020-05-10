Community orchard grants available

North Dakota communities and schools are eligible to apply for grants of up to $20,000 for large orchard projects.
The North Dakota Community Orchard Project is funded through the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The grants are available on a competitive basis. The program is for new projects, not the continuation of existing ones.
Money can be used for plants, trees, planting supplies, soil amendments, irrigation and fencing supplies. Grant funds cannot be used to buy land, for permanent structures or for capital expenditures.
“Various groups have asked about the possibility of doing a substantial project in their communities,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Due to the current health crisis, we realize it may be impossible to organize volunteers to install an orchard in a timely manner, so we are allowing funds to be used for professional installation of the orchard.”
Application forms for the grants and a publication about starting a community orchard are available on the Department of Agriculture website at: https://www.nd.gov/ndda/orchardproject. Applications are due by Friday, May 29.
Questions should be directed to Jamie Good, local foods marketing specialist, at 701-328-2659 or jgood@nd.gov.
