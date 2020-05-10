Community orchard grants available

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota communities and schools are eligible to apply for grants of up to $20,000 for large orchard projects.

The North Dakota Community Orchard Project is funded through the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The grants are available on a competitive basis. The program is for new projects, not the continuation of existing ones.

Money can be used for plants, trees, planting supplies, soil amendments, irrigation and fencing supplies. Grant funds cannot be used to buy land, for permanent structures or for capital expenditures.

“Various groups have asked about the possibility of doing a substantial project in their communities,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Due to the current health crisis, we realize it may be impossible to organize volunteers to install an orchard in a timely manner, so we are allowing funds to be used for professional installation of the orchard.”