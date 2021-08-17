Committee to look at changing state employee retirement system

An interim Legislative committee has begun work on changing the retirement plan for state employees from the current “defined benefit” plan to a “defined contribution” plan.

Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, chairman of the interim Retirement Committee, recently told the group that’s the charge given to it by the 2021 Legislature, Prairie Public reported.

"This doesn't give us the flexibility of saying 'yes' or 'no,'" he said.

A defined benefit plan, or traditional pension plan, promises workers a specified monthly benefit at retirement. A defined contribution plan allows employees and employers if they choose to contribute and invest funds for retirement, such as in a 401(k) plan.

Lefor said the Legislature's study resolution calls for the current system to be closed to enrollment in 2024. After that date, new employees would have to enroll in a defined contribution plan. Existing state employees would stay on the current plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The discussion is driven by an unfunded liability in the current Public Employees Retirement System plan that's estimated to be more than $1.5 billion.