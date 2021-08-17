Committee to look at changing state employee retirement system

An interim Legislative committee has begun work on changing the retirement plan for state employees from the current “defined benefit” plan to a “defined contribution” plan.
Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, chairman of the interim Retirement Committee, recently told the group that’s the charge given to it by the 2021 Legislature, Prairie Public reported.
"This doesn't give us the flexibility of saying 'yes' or 'no,'" he said.
A defined benefit plan, or traditional pension plan, promises workers a specified monthly benefit at retirement. A defined contribution plan allows employees and employers if they choose to contribute and invest funds for retirement, such as in a 401(k) plan.
Lefor said the Legislature's study resolution calls for the current system to be closed to enrollment in 2024. After that date, new employees would have to enroll in a defined contribution plan. Existing state employees would stay on the current plan.
The discussion is driven by an unfunded liability in the current Public Employees Retirement System plan that's estimated to be more than $1.5 billion.
"I don't think there would be much disagreement in this room that it's unsustainable," Lefor said. "Should we continue to proceed down this path, it could easily be $2 billion to $3 billion, from prior research I've seen."
Lefor said he wants the key stakeholders to be at the table during the discussions.
"You're part of this," Lefor said. "We want solutions. We want to hear how you think that this can work."
A representative of the National Conference of State Legislatures told the committee that a number of states and other political subdivisions have made changes in their retirement plans. NCSL Director of Employment, Labor and Retirement Programs Luke Martel said options range from defined contribution plans to hybrid plans.
"There's no 'one size fits all' solution for sustainable retirement benefits," he said.
The committee plans to hire a consultant to help it look at the various options.