Comments sought on Scranton highway project
North Dakota's Transportation Department is seeking public comments on proposed improvements to state Highway 67 through Scranton.

The project consists of completing a mill and overlay outside of Scranton and complete resurfacing within Scranton. No closures or detours are expected.

A virtual public input meeting is available at dot.nd.gov -- click Public Meetings under Quick Links. A prerecorded presentation and other materials is available. It is not a live event.

Written comments must be postmarked or emailed by July 5 to Gayle Cox, Brosz Engineering Inc., P.O. Box 551, Watford City, ND 58854, or gaylec@broszengineering.com, with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For more information, contact Cox at the email or 701-842-3526.

