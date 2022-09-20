Comments sought on $45M broadband plan

North Dakota's Information Technology department is seeking public comment on a plan to boost broadband infrastructure in the state.

The state received $45 million in federal American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid for the effort. The money will connect nearly 4,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet service, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, which announced the funding through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.

The state's draft policy is being made available for public feedback through Sept. 30. Go to https://bit.ly/3SbZDAO. Comments are being accepted on the plan and on the proposed process to dole out grants to help with the buildout.

A live virtual public input meeting is scheduled at 2 p.m. Central time Wednesday. Chief Technology Officer Duane Schell and Program Director of Broadband Deployment Kevin Sievert will introduce the program and answer questions. The meeting link will be posted at https://bit.ly/3S3nmDy.

The grant application process will open Oct. 14. The link will go live that day, at the same website. Information technology is targeting the beginning of 2023 to announce final grant awards.

Internet service providers that receive money through the program are required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides households in need with a discount of $30 per month. Tribal households are eligible for up to $75 per month.

Questions regarding the grant program can be directed to broadband@nd.gov or to: Alisa Cook, 701-328-7408, acook@nd.gov; or Jecca Geffre, 701-955-0304, jrgeffre@nd.gov.