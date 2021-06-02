Comments accepted on road project near New Town

North Dakota's Transportation Department is accepting public comments on proposed improvements to the junction of state highways 23 and 8, which is 4 miles east of New Town.

The project consists of retrofitting a roundabout at the intersection. Various roundabouts and pavement options will be explored.

A virtual public input meeting will be available Thursday on the department's website at dot.nd.gov. Click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A prerecorded presentation and other materials will be available. It is not a live event.

Written statements or comments about the project must be postmarked or emailed by June 17, and sent to Billy Doerr, Brosz Engineering Inc., P.O. Box 403, Bowman, ND 58623, or emailed to billyd@broszengineering.com, with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

Questions can be directed to Doerr at 701-523-3340 or via his email.

