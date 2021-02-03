Coldest weather of the season on tap in North Dakota, after unusually warm January

A cold front crossing North Dakota on Wednesday began bringing true winter back to the state, a day after Punxsutawney Phil the Pennsylvania groundhog predicted six more weeks of cold and snow.

A bitterly cold weekend is in store for North Dakotans who have enjoyed a relatively balmy winter, including one of the warmest Januaries on record.

The system crossing the state from west to east Wednesday was bringing the potential for light freezing rain with "minimal" ice accumulations, small amounts of snow and blustery conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Following on its heels are blasts of arctic air that will create the coldest temperatures of the season this weekend -- subzero highs and overnight lows around 20 below.

"These frigid temperatures will combine with 10-20 mph winds to create dangerous wind chills from 25-45 below this weekend," weather service Meteorologist Adam Jones said. "This frigid air will likely remain into early next week, especially north and east of the Missouri River."

