Coldest weather of the season on tap in North Dakota, after unusually warm January

A cold front crossing North Dakota on Wednesday began bringing true winter back to the state, a day after Punxsutawney Phil the Pennsylvania groundhog predicted six more weeks of cold and snow.
A bitterly cold weekend is in store for North Dakotans who have enjoyed a relatively balmy winter, including one of the warmest Januaries on record.
The system crossing the state from west to east Wednesday was bringing the potential for light freezing rain with "minimal" ice accumulations, small amounts of snow and blustery conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Following on its heels are blasts of arctic air that will create the coldest temperatures of the season this weekend -- subzero highs and overnight lows around 20 below.
"These frigid temperatures will combine with 10-20 mph winds to create dangerous wind chills from 25-45 below this weekend," weather service Meteorologist Adam Jones said. "This frigid air will likely remain into early next week, especially north and east of the Missouri River."
Temperatures in the Bismarck-Mandan area that have been in the 30s this week are forecast to abruptly change -- dropping into the single digits overnight into Thursday, not getting out of the teens on Thursday and Friday, then plummeting this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday in the area might stay below zero, with overnight lows around minus 15.
Temperatures across North Dakota on Sunday are expected to range from 20-40 degrees below normal, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. Weather that cold can quickly freeze exposed skin, break water pipes, kill car batteries and spike heating costs.
Conditions aren't expected to improve anytime soon. The outlook through mid-February calls for below-normal temperatures throughout North Dakota, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center.
That will be a striking change even for hardy North Dakotans. The Bismarck area had its second-warmest January since 1874, according to the National Weather Service. It was the third-warmest for Minot, the fourth-warmest for Jamestown and the sixth-warmest for Dickinson in about the same time span.
Foggy, frosty conditions have persisted in the region since last weekend. Mild, moist air flowing over snow cover and cold ground can cause those conditions, according to AccuWeather.
Ice buildup on electrical lines led to power outages in numerous south central and southeastern North Dakota communities this week, according to Linton-based KEM Electric Cooperative, which provides power to about 2,100 customers. Crews continued working on the problem Wednesday.
