Cold weather prompts McKenzie County oil spill

Frigid weather led to an oil spill this week in McKenzie County, according to a report an oil producer filed with the state on Sunday.

Ovintiv estimated that 360 barrels or 15,000 gallons of oil spilled from one of its tanks, most of which the company has recovered. The oil was contained to the tank's well pad a mile north of Watford City.

The company said water within a piece of gear froze, causing part of the equipment to break, leading to the oil leak.

A state inspector has visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0