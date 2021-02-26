Cold weather causes oil field spill in McKenzie County

An equipment failure caused by cold weather led to a saltwater spill in McKenzie County last week, according to a spill report filed with the state.

Bakken Disposal estimates 590 barrels, nearly 25,000 gallons, leaked at one of its saltwater disposal wells 3 miles south of Alexander. The fluid, also known as brine or produced water, is highly saturated saltwater that comes to the earth's surface alongside oil and gas at well sites. It's typically injected back underground for permanent storage.

The saltwater that leaked was contained on the Helling Alexander SWD No. 1 well site and has been recovered, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

The incident occurred Feb. 16 but a report was not filed with the state until Thursday. The delay stemmed from confusion over which online reporting tool to use, as the state just switched to a new system to streamline the process companies go through to report spills, division spokeswoman Katie Haarsager said.

A state inspector has visited the site and will monitor any additional cleanup, according to the division.

