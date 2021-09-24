 Skip to main content
Coal plant fire had minimal impact on power production
Coal plant fire had minimal impact on power production

Antelope Valley Station

Antelope Valley Stations is a coal-fired power plant near Beulah.

 PROVIDED

The fire that broke out Thursday at Antelope Valley Station occurred in the facility's coal-handling facility and resulted in little to no impact on power production.

The cause of the blaze at the coal-fired power plant near Beulah is still under investigation, said Joan Dietz, spokeswoman for Basin Electric Power Cooperative. Basin operates the facility.

The plant was running normally Friday, and no one was injured in the fire, which was quickly contained.

Antelope Valley is in Mercer County next to the Great Plains Synfuels Plant and the Freedom Mine.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

