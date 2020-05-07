Coal Creek Station slated to close in 2022

He said he anticipates Great River Energy will pursue projects in the region in the future to make use of the transmission line, which the co-op spent $130 million upgrading over the last two years.

Other industrial facilities in North Dakota depend, in part, on Coal Creek’s operation. Steam generated at the site is used by Blue Flint Ethanol next door. GRE said it will negotiate to end its contract with owner Midwest AgEnergy, which could use a termination payment to reinvest in another heat source.

Another ethanol plant, Dakota Spirit in Jamestown, relies on steam from GRE’s Spiritwood Station, which is a power plant that runs on natural gas, as well as coal processed at Coal Creek. GRE said it will modify the power plant to be fueled solely with natural gas.

GRE also plans to increase the amount of power it purchases from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which runs the power grid in the Midwest. And it will partner with Massachusetts-based Form Energy on a “first-of-its-kind” battery storage demonstration project in Cambridge, Minn.

Coal Creek employs 260 workers at the facility off U.S. Highway 83 between Washburn and Underwood.