Coal Creek Station slated to close in 2022

North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant is slated to close in 2022, its owner announced Thursday.
The head of Minnesota-based Great River Energy said the cooperative is open to finding a new owner for Coal Creek Station in McLean County and has had "numerous discussions" with potential buyers, but it's found no takers.
"We are not talking about selling it for a material price,” Great River Energy President and CEO David Saggau said on a call with reporters. “All of our discussions have been basically giving the plant to somebody."
The companies it’s spoken with “see the exact same economics that we currently see,” he said, adding that “we’re not holding out a lot of hope that we’ll find somebody.”
The power plant, in operation for four decades, has run at a loss for several years amid market challenges, as it competes with cheap natural gas and renewable energy.
Regardless, state officials and North Dakota’s lignite coal industry plan to continue the search for a new owner.
Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement that he is “more determined than ever to find a path forward for Coal Creek Station.”
“We remain committed to bringing stakeholders to the table to evaluate all options and find opportunity in this uncertainty,” he said. “We appreciate GRE’s 40-year history of positive economic impact on the energy and agriculture industries in North Dakota and look forward to collaborative opportunities in the future.”
Coal Creek has a capacity of more than 1,100 megawatts. GRE announced it’s planning to add 1,100 megawatts of wind power, including four projects in Minnesota and one in South Dakota by the end of 2023.
“After the portfolio changes announced today, Great River Energy’s power supply will be more than 95% carbon dioxide-free,” Saggau said.
He added that the company considered building wind farms in North Dakota near Coal Creek. The facilities would have made use of the existing transmission line that runs from the coal plant to Minnesota, but McLean County in March made zoning changes that prevent power lines connected to wind farms from coming within a mile of Lake Sakakawea, Lake Audubon and the Missouri River, throwing a wrench in GRE’s plans.
Saggau said he felt that McLean County needed more time to figure out how it wants to develop alternative energy in the area.
“That timeline simply didn’t fit with our plans,” he said. “We needed to act a bit sooner than that.”
He said he anticipates Great River Energy will pursue projects in the region in the future to make use of the transmission line, which the co-op spent $130 million upgrading over the last two years.
Other industrial facilities in North Dakota depend, in part, on Coal Creek’s operation. Steam generated at the site is used by Blue Flint Ethanol next door. GRE said it will negotiate to end its contract with owner Midwest AgEnergy, which could use a termination payment to reinvest in another heat source.
Another ethanol plant, Dakota Spirit in Jamestown, relies on steam from GRE’s Spiritwood Station, which is a power plant that runs on natural gas, as well as coal processed at Coal Creek. GRE said it will modify the power plant to be fueled solely with natural gas.
GRE also plans to increase the amount of power it purchases from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which runs the power grid in the Midwest. And it will partner with Massachusetts-based Form Energy on a “first-of-its-kind” battery storage demonstration project in Cambridge, Minn.
Coal Creek employs 260 workers at the facility off U.S. Highway 83 between Washburn and Underwood.
“We don’t anticipate any reduction in workforce until the actual closure of the facility,” Saggau said, adding that some power plant staff will be kept on for decommissioning work when the facility is torn down.
The plant also supports hundreds of jobs at the adjacent Falkirk Mine, run by North American Coal.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
