Coal Creek Station slated to close in 2022

“That greatly impacts me and a lot of guys out there,” he said.

He’s looking to shift into more construction work on pipelines and on water and sewer projects, as well as concrete work. He sees the potential for working in coal more down the road if power plants pursue carbon capture and storage projects.

Otto has worked in wind farm construction in the past, digging holes and pouring concrete for the bases of wind turbines. He said he would be interested in more of those jobs with GRE, if the co-op were to pursue those projects and hire union workers.

GRE wind farms

GRE said Thursday that it is planning to add 1,100 megawatts of wind power to its portfolio by the end of 2023, but it did not announce any new wind farms in North Dakota. It’s planning four projects in Minnesota and one in South Dakota, and that work would involve using local labor, the company said.

The added wind power would effectively replace the 1,100-megawatt capacity of Coal Creek.

“After the portfolio changes announced today, Great River Energy’s power supply will be more than 95% carbon dioxide-free,” Saggau said.