Coal Creek power plant looking for solutions to financial woes

The company that operates the largest coal-fired power plant in North Dakota is looking for solutions to overcome financial challenges facing the facility, but Great River Energy says it has not made a decision to shut down Coal Creek Station.

The Minnesota-based power cooperative holds quarterly meetings with its employees, and at a meeting last week told workers about financial issues facing the plant, spokeswoman Therese LaCanne said. The meetings have prompted rumors to circulate in McLean County, where the plant is located, about a potential closure.

“No decision like that has been made,” LaCanne said.

She said Great River Energy is assembling 13 teams to look at solutions for the plant, which has faced financial challenges amid the low cost of electricity in the power market.

“Due to changes in the Midwest energy market over the past decade, the plant has operated at a significant financial loss,” she said without elaborating.