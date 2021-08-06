Coal Creek permit transfers come before North Dakota regulators

The pending sale of Coal Creek Station has made its way to North Dakota regulators, who need to sign off on several permits so that the coal-fired power plant's incoming owners can operate it.

Affiliates of Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. seek to purchase from Great River Energy the plant and the transmission line connected to it. The companies have applied for permit transfers from the North Dakota Public Service Commission related to the transmission line and a water pipeline.

The PSC first issued those permits in the 1970s to GRE's predecessors. Coal Creek began operating in 1979.

The commission is slated to hold an informal hearing Aug. 18 to discuss the matter, particularly with Rainbow. Commissioner Randy Christmann said he requested the meeting.

"This company is new to working with us," he told reporters at this week's PSC meeting. "I don't think they really have a background dealing with reclamation or siting in North Dakota, and I just thought it was important that we have a dialogue with them and just make sure we're all on the same page before things move along too far."

Rainbow is based in Bismarck and manages power and natural gas assets for clients within the utility sector.

