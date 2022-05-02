Closing of Coal Creek sale marks 'day of celebration' in McLean County

A new sign at the turnoff to Coal Creek Station greeted hundreds of people who drove to the facility Monday to hear about the closing of the sale of North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant, a facility once slated for shutdown.

The sign reads “Rainbow Energy Center” and “Nexus Line,” the new owners of the plant and the transmission line that carries electricity 436 miles across North Dakota into Minnesota.

Inside the transmission service center down the road were banners, balloons and hamburgers to mark the occasion.

Rainbow and Nexus President Stacy Tschider called Monday “a day of celebration.”

He pumped his fist in the air and the crowd broke out in applause when he announced that the sale of the plant and line from Minnesota-based Great River Energy is complete. Rainbow and Nexus are affiliates of Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp., which plans to continue operating the facilities while installing technology to capture the plant’s carbon emissions. The company also plans to send electricity from a proposed wind farm across the line.

Tschider declined to disclose the sale price to reporters Monday. GRE announced in 2020 that it planned to close the plant and has said it sought to give it away for a dollar if a potential buyer emerged. The plant had been running at a loss, as coal faces competition from natural gas and renewables.

The power line is considered more valuable. State regulators last week authorized what’s essentially a $150 million loan to Nexus to help with the purchase.

Numerous state and local officials have been involved in facilitating the sale of the McLean County plant. The site employs hundreds of people, and it supports workers at the adjacent Falkirk Mine and many others who service the facility.

“Our vision was always more than just buying a power plant,” Tschider said. “This was about preserving a way of life and preserving these communities.”

Gov. Doug Burgum was among numerous dignitaries at Monday's event.

“This is an incredible story here,” he said. “It’s a story of teamwork, it’s a story of perseverance across unimaginable obstacles, it’s a story of vision.”

He said the sale required changes to more than 120 permits that relate to the plant and power line.

That work continued to take place just hours before Monday’s announcement. The North Dakota Public Service Commission approved two bonds that will provide more than $106 million in coverage for the eventual cleanup of Falkirk Mine. The mine had previously passed along costs associated with the bond to GRE, and it now has a similar arrangement with Rainbow, according to the PSC.

Rainbow cleared a key hurdle in January when Minnesota regulators approved a transfer of a permit for the power line. The sale had faced pushback from environmentalists and some distribution cooperative members in Minnesota who sought more information about the deal and expressed skepticism about the viability of carbon capture technology. The technology is expensive and not widely in use at coal-fired power plants. A federal tax credit is helping push forward carbon projects like the one at Coal Creek.

In North Dakota, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford was heavily involved in discussions surrounding the sale. He called it “a very concerning seven months” from when GRE in late 2019 told employees it might have to shutter the plant to when Rainbow “got serious about taking advantage of this opportunity.”

“They set their eyes on it and never let it out of their sight,” he said.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission last week authorized the state Transmission Authority to issue the $150 million bond and loan the proceeds to Nexus for the purchase of the power line. The state-owned Bank of North Dakota will purchase the bond.

Transmission Authority Director John Weeda said this is the first time his office has used its authority to loan money for a project.

“With the needs we have in the state for transmission, there may be opportunity in the future, but it’s very exciting to be involved in the first time this authority is being exercised,” he told the Tribune.

Burgum told reporters that the loan is meant to support Rainbow and Nexus through next steps in the transition.

“While the transaction is confidential, I can assure you Rainbow is equally as strong financially as Great River Energy in terms of their ability to manage this plant,” he said.

Although Nexus owns the power line, GRE will continue to operate it for the next 20 years. The high-voltage direct current line recently underwent a $130 million upgrade.

Apex Clean Energy is developing a wind farm in southern McLean County that would be hooked up to the line. GRE plans to receive power from the wind farm, and it also plans to purchase power from Coal Creek for 10 more years.

“Regardless of whatever the source of generation is at the end of the HVDC line, it’s going to continue to provide an important link between the states and the broader region,” said Priti Patel, vice president and chief transmission officer for GRE.

McLean County is among several counties in coal country that enacted restrictions on wind energy several years ago as news spread that Coal Creek might shut down. County Commissioner Steve Lee said work on a new ordinance is underway. He said it will “be dependent on our resident landowners” whether the wind farm comes to fruition, as they negotiate leases with Apex.

He said the close of the sale of Coal Creek is “huge for McLean County.”

“These employees are holding important jobs,” he said of the workers at the plant and mine. “They staff our ambulance services and our fire departments, they keep our schools operating. Some spouses work in hospitals. It’s just very important for us to have this business here.”

When he addressed the crowd gathered Monday, he held up a shovel his mother, a state senator, received at the groundbreaking ceremony for Coal Creek in 1974. He then handed it to Tschider.

He had kept the shovel leaning against his fireplace for many years. His kids played with it, and so have his grandchildren.

“I look at this as a groundbreaking, a new venture for the county,” he said, referring to the transfer of ownership at Coal Creek. “I think Stacy Tschider is the guy that ought to have it right now.”

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

